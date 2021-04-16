Super Stoopid Trivia

If you wanted to buy the parts in an iPhone back in 1991, how much would it have cost?
(????)
For more:
https://fee.org/articles/the-iphone-in-your-pocket-is-worth-millions/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It's just easier to go along without arguing sometimes...Also, since Morgan Wallen is INELIGIBLE at this Sunday's ACM's, who's going to win the following awards:
If you wanted to buy the parts in an iPhone back in 1991, how much would it have cost?