Super Stoopid Trivia

20% of people want to do this for their Valentine's Day dinner.

(????)

For more: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-reveals-americas-ideal-at-home-valentines-day-dinner-300999226.html

In other news

President Trump was acquitted. Now what do we do?

President Trump was acquitted in the Senate yesterday meaning that he will not be removed from office. The vote was 99% down party lines, with one exception: Republican Mitt Romney voted guilty on one of the two charges. For more: