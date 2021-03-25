Super Stoopid Trivia

Maine is considering a bill that would make it the first state to legalize _______ funerals.

(????)

For more:

https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/03/23/maine-may-allow-viking-style-funeral-pyres/

