Super Stoopid Trivia

Maine is considering a bill that would make it the first state to legalize _______ funerals.
(????)
For more:
https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/03/23/maine-may-allow-viking-style-funeral-pyres/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Maine is considering a bill that would make it the first state to legalize _______ funerals.
My wife will put Animal Planet on the TV when we leave the house. That way our dog has something to do...
92% of us have at least one coworker we find annoying. What's the most annoying behavior?