Super Stoopid Trivia

After our job, what is the most common thing in life we "settle" for?
(????)
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/06/more-than-eight-in-10-brits-have-settled-for-second-best-when-it-comes-to-their-job-salary-and-even-their-partner/
After our job, what is the most common thing in life we "settle" for?
(????)
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/06/more-than-eight-in-10-brits-have-settled-for-second-best-when-it-comes-to-their-job-salary-and-even-their-partner/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
What summer time product has completely sold out? At one point, sales doubled every day for 10 days.