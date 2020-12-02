Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the top ways we've tried to cheer ourselves up in 2020?

(????)

For more: 

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/americans-reveal-how-theyre-staying-positive-in-2020-poll/

Tags

In other news

Have you ever had "pet regret"?

Have you ever had "pet regret"?

You got a pet and now regret ever getting it. The Schoenherrs? We have a Golden Retriever but it sheds dog hair EVERYWHERE on EVERYTHING. Other than that - he's perfect. Also: