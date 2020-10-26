Super Stoopid Trivia

One in three people have lied to their significant other about what aspect of their life?

(????)

For more: 

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13010281/third-americans-lie-sexual-partners-number/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

One in three people have lied to their significant other about what aspect of their life?