Super Stoopid Trivia

How long would it take you to watch everything on Netflix?
(????)
For more: https://www.thewrap.com/netflix-subscribers-watch-2-percent-each-year/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
What ONE word best labels who/what you are? Teacher, student, mother, father, farmer, doctor, Catholic, Lutheran, gay, straight, white, black, Mexican?
1. Some Still Aren't Washing Their Hands:
Thanks for stopping by during our Road Trip Rendezvous in Pierce on Wednesday. Congratulations to our winners of Pierce County Fair tickets:
65% of people who answered an online survey said they'd rather travel back in time. How far back or forward would you travel?