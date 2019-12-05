Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the top 3 UNTHOUGHTFUL gifts to give someone you love?

(????)

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/12/survey-reveals-the-weirdest-and-wildest-holiday-gifts-americans-have-received/

Tags

In other news

Who is it awkward to get a gift for or from?

Who is it awkward to get a gift for or from?

Megan's on the show Thursday and has a great twist to the poll question. Is it okay for a lady friend to get her guy friend (when both of you are in relationships with other people) a gift for Christmas?