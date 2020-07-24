Super Stoopid Trivia

The top thing people HATE about their boss is micromanaging. What's #2?
(????)
For more: https://www.zippia.com/advice/worse-traits-horrible-bosses-survey/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The pandemic has been good for some married couples who have more time together. How often are married couples or people in committed long-term relationships having intimacy/relations/makin' sweet love?
1. Tallest Ride Opens On Edge Of Cliff:
What ONE word best labels who/what you are? Teacher, student, mother, father, farmer, doctor, Catholic, Lutheran, gay, straight, white, black, Mexican?