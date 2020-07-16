Super Stoopid Trivia

What business/industry has seen a 30% increase during the pandemic?

(????)

For more: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interest-in-tattoo-removal-high-as-removery-safely-opens-its-doors-301094117.html

Tags

In other news

Karen of the Day

Karen of the Day

Maskless Woman Demands Portion Of $100,000 Donation To Barista She Harassed. For more: 

When Daddy's Gone...

When Daddy's Gone...

For all inquiries, please email nick@wjag.com and please be VERY specific with your message. See you Thursday! Smooch. 

Do you have a "type"?

Do you have a "type"?

According to a new study, there really isn't such a thing as a "type" in dating. All we really want are people who have positive qualities. For more: