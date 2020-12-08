Super Stoopid Trivia

A guy in Taiwan was fined for breaking quarantine for eight seconds. How much was his fine?

  • $150
  • $1,500
  • $3,500
  • $5,000
  • $10,000

For more:

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/07/asia/taiwan-quarantine-fine-scli-intl/index.html

