Super Stoopid Trivia

A guy in Taiwan was fined for breaking quarantine for eight seconds. How much was his fine?
- $150
- $1,500
- $3,500
- $5,000
- $10,000
For more:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/07/asia/taiwan-quarantine-fine-scli-intl/index.html
A guy in Taiwan was fined for breaking quarantine for eight seconds. How much was his fine?
