Super Stoopid Trivia

The average American has spent how many hours of the pandemic drunk?
(????)
For more: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/blog/drunk-during-lockdown
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
According to a new study, there really isn't such a thing as a "type" in dating. All we really want are people who have positive qualities. For more:
Do you normally get a flu shot? Nebraska surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus while nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. For more: