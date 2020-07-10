Super Stoopid Trivia

The average American has spent how many hours of the pandemic drunk?

(????)

For more: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/blog/drunk-during-lockdown

In other news

Do you have a "type"?

According to a new study, there really isn't such a thing as a "type" in dating. All we really want are people who have positive qualities. For more:

Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available?

Do you normally get a flu shot? Nebraska surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus while nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. For more: 