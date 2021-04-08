Super Stoopid Trivia

According to a recent poll, what were named the BEST and WORST surprises you can get?

(????)

For more:

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/04/americans-agree-these-are-the-best-and-worst-surprises/

