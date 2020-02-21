Super Stoopid Trivia

15% of Americans regret buying their home. What are the top 3 reasons why?

(????)

For more: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawnstartercom-survey-of-recent-homebuyers-finds-iowans-are-happiest-in-the-us-with-their-homes-301006762.html

Tags

In other news

Ask A "Money" Man!

Ask A "Money" Man!

What's your money question? Jared Jansen/Edward Jones in Norfolk is here Friday to answer your financial queries. So, bring it! Questions like: