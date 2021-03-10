Super Stoopid Trivia

A new survey asked people what foods they absolutely couldn't live without. What was #1?

For more:

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/03/many-americans-report-waking-up-to-food-hangovers-regularly-from-late-night-meals-and-snacks/

