Super Stoopid Trivia

Today is National Eat What You Want Day. What are the foods we'd eat every single day if there weren't consequences?
(????)
For more:
https://nationaltoday.com/national-eat-what-you-want-day/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Need a pick-me-up? The average person feels the need to treat themself 2-3 times a week. Here are the top situations when we're most likely to treat ourself:
Today is National Eat What You Want Day. What are the foods we'd eat every single day if there weren't consequences?