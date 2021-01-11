Super Stoopid Trivia

During 2020, 1 in 6 Americans did what for the first time?
(????)
For more:
https://www.studyfinds.org/2020-so-bad-americans-entered-therapy-first-time/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This is a fascinating story - he was 93 and she was 17?! For more:
1. Return Of The Man Bun:
January 20th is I Love Public Schools Day. Give your teacher a shoutout! For more:
During the pandemic, 44% of Americans say they've picked up what bad financial habit?