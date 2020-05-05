Super Stoopid Trivia

Once we go back to working at the office, what are the top changes we want at work?

(????)

For more: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-employees-share-views-on-current-and-post-pandemic-workplace-301050817.html

Tags

In other news

How can we make it better?

How can we make it better?

Join us for cruise night in Norfolk every Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. Each Saturday will have a specific theme.