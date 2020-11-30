Super Stoopid Trivia

Drinking ______ can make you smarter. Multiple choice:

  • Hot chocolate.
  • Milk.
  • Orange juice.
  • Red wine.
  • Water.

For more:

https://www.studyfinds.org/drinking-hot-cocoa-makes-you-smarter-flavanols/

