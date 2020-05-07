Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the top signs someone's a hard worker at any job?

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/05/revealed-the-top-signs-someone-is-a-hard-worker-and-the-hardest-jobs-in-the-country/

In other news

Do you believe the numbers?

Two-thirds of Americans don't believe the current death count but whether you think it's higher or lower depends on your politics. For more:

Senior Salutes: Pierce

Senior Salutes: Pierce

Wednesday, May 13th we'll highlight the 2020 graduates from Pierce High School.  If using a mobile device, scroll down for more!