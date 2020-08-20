Super Stoopid Trivia

Researchers say faking THIS can trick your brain into feeling better.
(????)
For more: https://www.studyfinds.org/smiling-fake-smiles-trick-brain-into-feeling-happy/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A chocolate factory in Switzerland had a ventilation issue and shot a bunch of cocoa powder into the sky that rained down on to the city. For more:
I'm trying to keep things in perspective when it comes to pandemic stats. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for 2,354 deaths each day in America.