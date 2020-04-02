Super Stoopid Trivia

It's National Burrito Day. What does the word "burrito" mean?
- Large taco.
- Little donkey.
- Food blanket.
- Delicious.
- Diarrhea.
For more: https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/national-burrito-day-deals-2020-free-burritos
