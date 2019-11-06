Super Stoopid Trivia

19% of people say this is their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

(Macaroni & cheese.)

For more: https://today.yougov.com/topics/food/articles-reports/2019/11/05/what-america-eats-thanksgiving-poll

