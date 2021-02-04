Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the top reason non-football fans are watching the Super Bowl this year?
(????)
For more:
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/life/1392930/britons-research-study-poll-britons-watching-sports
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Who will have a greater backlash, Morgan Wallen for using a racial slur or TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) who recently came out as gay? Please vote below and for more info:
Morgan Wallen was caught on video swearing and using the N-word in front of his house on Sunday night. He says he's "embarrassed and sorry" and that he "promises to do better." Watch the video here:
In honor of my wife's birthday, there is no NA today. She is the original inspiration for this feature because it's something she frequently says to me.