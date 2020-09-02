Super Stoopid Trivia

Scientists recently discovered a direct link between living longer and what human behavior?

(????)

For more: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/01/health/wealth-transfer-longevity-wellness/index.html

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Scientists recently discovered a direct link between living longer and what human behavior?