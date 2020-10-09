Super Stoopid Trivia

How much money does a Nobel Prize winner receive? Multiple choice:

  • $10,000.
  • $50,000.
  • $100,000.
  • $1 million.
  • $5 million.

For more: 

https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2020/10/07/44661/3

