Super Stoopid Trivia

How much money does a Nobel Prize winner receive? Multiple choice:
- $10,000.
- $50,000.
- $100,000.
- $1 million.
- $5 million.
For more:
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2020/10/07/44661/3
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
1. 88-Year-Old Walks Around Earth: https://nypost.com/2020/10/08/88-year-old-massachusetts-man-completes-walk-around-the-world/
For more: https://www.wate.com/news/local-news/knox-county-man-faces-charges-after-trying-to-resurrect-his-grandmother/
In other words, what topics are "untouchable" in regards to comedy? Are any of these off limits: