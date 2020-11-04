Super Stoopid Trivia

The average person will ask for advice 6,000 times in their life. What are the top three things we ask for advice?

(????)

For more: 

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/11/adults-will-ask-for-help-and-advice-more-than-6000-times-in-their-life/

