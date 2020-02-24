Super Stoopid Trivia

Drinking _______ daily can almost double a man's chances of living until 90.
(Beer.)
For more: https://www.thesun.ie/news/5124549/drinking-beer-daily-can-nearly-double-a-mans-chances-of-hitting-90-compared-to-teetotallers/
Drinking _______ daily can almost double a man's chances of living until 90.
(Beer.)
For more: https://www.thesun.ie/news/5124549/drinking-beer-daily-can-nearly-double-a-mans-chances-of-hitting-90-compared-to-teetotallers/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $10 billion to fight climate change. For more:
What's your money question? Jared Jansen/Edward Jones in Norfolk is here Friday to answer your financial queries. So, bring it! Questions like:
1. Pole Vaulter Gets Impaled In The Junk: