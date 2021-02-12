Super Stoopid Trivia

The #1 Valentine's Day candy in America is Chocolate Covered Strawberries. What's #1 in Nebraska?

(????)

For more:

https://www.zippia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/favorite-valentines-day-candy-map.png

