Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the top three ways people are relieving stress these days?
(????)
For more: https://nypost.com/2020/05/12/the-top-ways-americans-are-coping-with-stress-and-anxiety-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Wednesday, May 13th we'll highlight the 2020 graduates from Plainview High School. For more:
Wednesday, May 13th we'll highlight the 2020 graduates from Pierce High School. For more:
Vote now! Scroll down if you're on a mobile device. Here's our local shows this summer: