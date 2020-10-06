Super Stoopid Trivia

Since they re-opened, name one of the top three chain restaurants people have gone back to the most.
(????)
For more:
https://topagency.com/report/top-data-casual-dining-report/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you think Social Media is having a negative influence on you or your kids, this trailer is just the tip of the mountain of evidence. This movie will freak you out - and not in a good way. I knew SM was bad (I deleted most of my accounts back in 2018) but it's way worse than I ever imagined.
Since they re-opened, name one of the top three chain restaurants people have gone back to the most.