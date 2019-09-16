Super Stoopid Trivia

58% of people say this is their top "simple pleasure' in life.
(Listening to music.)
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/09/the-big-things-americans-would-give-up-to-keep-their-small-joys/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A woman recently shared a story about how she got her husband a DNA kit only to find out they were first cousins. And now she says it's, quote, "poisoning" the marriage. "His parents have been married for 30 years.. . he will not talk about this to me, we are sleeping in separate rooms, and …
You may have to listen for 2-3 weeks before your attitude changes. ***Guests this week on the show:
1. Americans Are Stupid.........About Government: https://www.studyfinds.org/civics-survey-fifth-of-americans-cant-name-single-branch-of-government/
A California man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of making false threats against the Los Angeles County Fair to avoid going to the fair with his parents, the Pomona Police Department said Saturday.