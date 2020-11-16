Super Stoopid Trivia

The average $1 bill has how many different types of bacteria on it?
(????)
For more:
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/bacteria-live-money/story?id=23413718
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You meet someone and they seem pretty cool - but then they do something or you notice something about them that confirms you will NEVER be friends. What's a friendship "Red Flag" for you?
The Huskers are 0-2 this season, while Scott Frost's overall record at Nebraska is 9-17.
1. The Weekend Super Bowl Halftime Show: