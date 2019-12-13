Super Stoopid Trivia

True or False: Tapping a beer can that's been shaken up prevents it from foaming.

For more: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/614907/does-tapping-the-bottom-of-a-beer-can-really-stop-it-fizzing-over/

Dolphin Friendly Friday!

Whether you identify as a dolphin, porpoise, whale, manatee, cheetah, cougar, sea cucumber or manta ray - you are loved and welcome here. Smooch.

What are the rules to a gift exchange?

According to professionals, here's the best way to do a "White Elephant" gift exchange. The ideal number of people is 11. The spending limit should be $25. There should be a max of three steals per gift. For more: 