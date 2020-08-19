Super Stoopid Trivia

11% of Americans say this part of their life has improved during the pandemic.

For more: https://today.yougov.com/topics/health/survey-results/daily/2020/08/18/cb378/2

Cardiovascular vs. COVID Deaths

I'm trying to keep things in perspective when it comes to pandemic stats. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for 2,354 deaths each day in America.