Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the #1 thing people lie about on dating apps?
(????)
For more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LGQerE9zIs&feature=youtu.be&t=1430
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
For whatever reason, I get called "Sunshine" a LOT on the show and now some people are doing it in public. Weirdos.
1. Couple Adopts Four Then Has Quadruplets:
Pumpkin Spice has taken over nearly every aspect of our lives! Which of the following products can you actually purchase:
What percentage of parents have already had to change or reduce their work hours because of the kids' school situtation?