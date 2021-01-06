Super Stoopid Trivia

Only 12% of people followed through with this 2020 resolution.
(????)
For more:
https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/01/habits-we-failed-to-change-in-2020-and-how-it-shaped-their-plans-for-2021/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you say, "I wouldn't change anything about myself" - you're a liar! No matter how minor or major, we all have something we'd like to improve.
The Nebraska Restaurant Association plans to push for the extension during the upcoming 2021 legislative session. Click and scroll to vote: