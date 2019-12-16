Super Stoopid Trivia

Which state is considered to be nearly 42% water?

(Michigan.)

For more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_and_territories_by_area

Dolphin Friendly Friday!

