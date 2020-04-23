Super Stoopid Trivia

As we age, what are the three most common things we worry about?
(????)
For more: https://uk.news.yahoo.com/youre-not-officially-old-until-144300664.html
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You've got 30 seconds on the show to talk about whatever topic you want to.
The number of Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. doubled in just over one week, passing 45,000. Coronavirus just took more American lives in one month than the flu does in an average year. For more:
What's one thing you don't? Here's what the Bangers say: