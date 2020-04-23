Super Stoopid Trivia

As we age, what are the three most common things we worry about?

(????)

For more: https://uk.news.yahoo.com/youre-not-officially-old-until-144300664.html

Tags

In other news

Stat of the Day: Coronavirus

Stat of the Day: Coronavirus

The number of Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. doubled in just over one week, passing 45,000. Coronavirus just took more American lives in one month than the flu does in an average year. For more: