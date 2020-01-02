Super Stoopid Trivia

Recently, Taylor Swift was voted the most influential person on Twitter. Who's #2?
- Blake Shelton
- Elon Musk
- Donald Trump
- Kanye West
- Other
For more: https://www.brandwatch.com/blog/react-50-most-influential-people-on-twitter-2019/
Recently, Taylor Swift was voted the most influential person on Twitter. Who's #2?
For more: https://www.brandwatch.com/blog/react-50-most-influential-people-on-twitter-2019/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Recently, Taylor Swift was voted the most influential person on Twitter. Who's #2?