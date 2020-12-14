Super Stoopid Trivia

Holiday True or False:
- The world's largest artificial Christmas tree was taller than the largest real Christmas tree that's ever been cut down.
- The record for most Christmas trees chopped down in two minutes is 27.
- The world's largest Christmas tree ornament weighed over 2,000 pounds.
