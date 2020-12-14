Super Stoopid Trivia

Holiday True or False: 

  • The world's largest artificial Christmas tree was taller than the largest real Christmas tree that's ever been cut down.
  • The record for most Christmas trees chopped down in two minutes is 27.
  • The world's largest Christmas tree ornament weighed over 2,000 pounds.

For more:

Tags

In other news

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

1. What kind of shower is it? 2. Might as well pick up some sushi while I'm here too...