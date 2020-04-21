Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the most romantic home-cooked meal?
(????)
For more: https://nypost.com/2020/04/20/more-than-80-of-americans-say-knowing-how-to-cook-is-a-turn-on/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The decision on when states should re-open rages on, as there were more anti-closure rallies in some states. Some of the highest-regarded governors in the country from both parties say it's just too early to lift restrictions without more testing available. For more:
1. Reporter Mistakenly Films Husband In Shower: