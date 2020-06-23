Super Stoopid Trivia

On average, three things go wrong on a home improvement project. What's the most common mistake?
(????)
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/06/the-top-home-improvements-people-want-to-tackle-while-staying-inside-more/
On average, three things go wrong on a home improvement project. What's the most common mistake?
(????)
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/06/the-top-home-improvements-people-want-to-tackle-while-staying-inside-more/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The one I use, is a men's lotion from Bath & Body Works called "Teakwood". Half of Americans think people who wear perfume or cologne wear too much of it. For more:
On average, three things go wrong on a home improvement project. What's the most common mistake?