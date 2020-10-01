Super Stoopid Trivia

According to the majority of people, what is the most stressful event in life?

(????)

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/09/americans-think-this-is-more-stressful-than-divorce-marriage-and-even-having-children/

What was the most common answer to this question: What's something legal that feels illegal when you're doing it?