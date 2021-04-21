Super Stoopid Trivia

A new study found the exact number of cups of coffee you should drink in a day. What is the perfect amount?

(????)

For more: https://www.studyfinds.org/drink-coffee-more-alert-memory/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A new study found the exact number of cups of coffee you should drink in a day. What is the perfect amount?