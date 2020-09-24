Super Stoopid Trivia

The average American is filmed by security cameras how many times per week?

(????)

For more: https://www.safety.com/average-american-filmed-by-an-estimated-238-security-cameras-a-week/

Tags

In other news

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

Oh, yeah - that's creepy. You just scored a 1000% on your Halloween decorations!