Super Stoopid Trivia

The average American is filmed by security cameras how many times per week?
(????)
For more: https://www.safety.com/average-american-filmed-by-an-estimated-238-security-cameras-a-week/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The CDC has put out Halloween guidelines and they're saying trick-or-treating, indoor parties, indoor haunted houses and hayrides or tractor rides with strangers are high risk and should be avoided. For more:
Scroll for more pics! It's in the alleyway between Fourth and Fifth streets behind Magnolia's on Norfolk Avenue.