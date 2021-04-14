Super Stoopid Trivia

Today is National Ex's Day. The most annoying thing our ex did was "selective hearing". What's number two?

(????)

For more:

https://nationaltoday.com/national-ex-spouse-day/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Today is National Ex's Day. The most annoying thing our ex did was "selective hearing". What's number two?

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

Anonymous fans put up six Morgan Wallen themed billboards around Nashville, mocking the ACMs for canceling him from the show. Suck it, Cancel Culture...