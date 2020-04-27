Super Stoopid Trivia

For survival purposes, is it better to drown in cold water or warm water?

(Cold water.)

For more: https://people.com/archive/an-expert-on-cold-water-drownings-says-some-of-the-crash-victims-might-have-been-saved-vol-17-no-4/

In other news

Is President Trump To Blame?

*Listen to the full clip at the bottom of this page! Officials in several states including Maryland, New York, and Illinois say they saw an increase in calls to poison control about exposure to disinfectants after President Trump's press briefing last week. 