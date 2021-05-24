Super Stoopid Trivia

The average parent says their kid can play outside for how long, before they're bored?

(????)

For more:

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/05/parents-predict-kids-can-only-last-this-many-minutes-outside-before-boredom-sets-in/

