Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the average amount we're spending on Mother's Day this year?

(????)

For more: https://nrf.com/blog/3-ways-coronavirus-changing-how-we-think-about-mothers-day

Tags

In other news

Do you believe the numbers?

Do you believe the numbers?

Two-thirds of Americans don't believe the current death count but whether you think it's higher or lower depends on your politics. For more: